‘Lotus’ goes to Environmental Filmfest. in Australia

Directed by Mohammadreza Vatandoust, Iranian documentary ‘Lotus’ will take part at the competition section of the 10th edition of Environmental Film Festival in Melbourne.

In April of 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages were flooded under 80 meters of water. ‘Lotus’ narrates the story of one old woman who has waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.

The documentary won Best Director Documentary award at the 18th Beirut International Film Festival in Lebanon, as well as the ‘Artistic Vision Award’ at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in US.

Held annually in Melbourne, EFFA is Australia’s only international film festival dedicated to screening films with a focus on the environment. The films selected for the lineup, according to the festival, should have a focus on celebrating nature and wildlife, championing the people, organizations and projects protecting the environment, and illustrating the unprecedented global threats we face, including climate change, food sustainability, habitat loss and pollution.

The 10th EFFA will be held on October 24 – November 1, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia.

