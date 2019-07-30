  1. Culture
‘Double’ wins at Mirror Mountain Filmfest. in Canada

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Double’ directed by Ronak Jafari has won the best screenplay award at 4th Mirror Mountain Film Festival in Canada.  

Jafari’s fiction debut tells the tale of a young woman, Pegah, who “finds herself plunging to her death at the edge of an eerie marsh in the middle of the mysterious mountains. Her abstract unreal identity is revealed when she coincidentally meets another woman, Matin. The look of the two women in the story challenges the matter of their false and true identities. A kind of inversion.”

The 26-minute film won the Best Screenplay award at the Canadian film festival.

The fourth edition of Mirror Mountain Film Festival was held on 26-27 July 2019 at Arts Court Theatre in Ottawa, Canada.

