‘It Rains for You’ goes to China’s YVE Filmfest.

Delkhasteh’s latest film, ‘It Rains for You’ will enjoy its second international screening at the first edition of YVE International Film Festival in China.

YVE International Film Festival is an event held by YVE Culture & Art Communication Ltd dedicated to film makers of a younger generation. The purpose of the event, according to its website, is to provide an opportunity for young film makers to pursue their dreams. The festival strongly adheres to the idea that “Art Is for Everyone.” Thus, everybody can be capable of creating art.

YVE Culture & Art Communication Ltd. is a growing company founded by a group of Chinese students studying overseas in 2017.

The first edition of the festival will be held on July 27 – 28, 2019 in Jiangsu, a coastal Chinese province north of Shanghai.

MS/4678659