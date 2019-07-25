Enemy must retreat as long as Iran’s legitimate demands are not recognized

He made the remarks in his visit to flood-hit Khuzestan province on Thursday and said, “Khuzestan province has always been the center of empathy, unity and amity among all walks of life especially during eight years of Iraqi imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He went on to say that enemy should recognize the will of Iranian nation with full respect, adding, “no one can impose his thought on Iran. today, noble Iranian nation do not accept any imposed measures from any foreigners, rather, the country fights with alien ideas decisively.”

Iranian people have learned the path of progress and development, he said, adding, “today, everyone has learned not to think mistakenly about the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that enemies should bear in mind that Iran will not succumb with pressure.”

Turning to the US claim of downing an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, “last week the US President Donald Trump said that the USS Boxer fired at an Iranian drone and destroyed it, four weeks after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone flying over Iranian waters near the Strait of Hormuz.”

While the US has not provided any evidence to prove its claim that one of their warship brought down an Iranian drone since last week, US Central Command made a new claim yesterday.

He once again reiterated that enemy should retreat as long as Iran’s legitimate demands are not recognized.

