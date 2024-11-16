"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 225 soldiers; three armored fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, one air defense system, one 152-mm D-20 weapon, and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft-type drones.

SD/