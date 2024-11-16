  1. Politics
Russia defense ministry:

Ukraine loses up to 255 soldiers in Kursk region in past day

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 255 service people, three armored fighting vehicles, one air defense system, and one electronic warfare station in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 225 soldiers; three armored fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, one air defense system, one 152-mm D-20 weapon, and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft-type drones.

