Army Aviation practices war games according to threats: cmdr.

He made the remarks on Fri. before the start of Tehran’s Friday prayers sermon on the occasion of the anniversary of Mersad Operation.

"No one dares to attack Iran and there remains no route for enemies to penetrate into the country," he highlighted, adding, "Armed Forces enjoy great readiness and Army Aviation is designing and practicing war games according to current threats [posed to the country]."

He pointed to the sovereignty and high military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international level and added, “today, when Iran shots down a US spy drone in the Strait of Hormuz and following that, US President Trump thanks Iran’s IRGC for not targeting US manned spy plane, all of these show humiliation of the Global Arrogance and the authority of Iranian Armed Forces.”

Today, Iran’s Army Forces are present in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and are ready to give any response to enemies’ conspiracies waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the commander added.

“Mersad Operations was one of the most honored operations during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988)," he said. Operation Mersad was the last major military operation of the Iran–Iraq War, ending in a decisive victory for Iran. The operation involved a successful counterattack against a July 1988 military incursion from Iraq, by a military force of about 7,000 members of the Mujahadeen-e-Khalq.The MEK soldiers were armed, equipped and given air support by Iraq. Led by Lt. General Ali Sayad Shirazi, Operation Mersad began on 26 July 1988 and lasted only a few days, where the Iranian Armed Forces crushed the MEK in what was the last military operation of any significance of the war.

