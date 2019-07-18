IRGC chief warns enemies Iran’s defensive strategy can turn offensive

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on a visit to the IRGC naval forces in the Persian Gulf to inspect the level of their preparedness.

During the visit, Maj. Gen. Salami attached a great importance to the Persian Gulf region and its role in the global economy, while stressing that Iran has developed its strength in air, in the sea and on the land to defend the strategic region.

“The Islamic Republic, as a major independent power, has control and dominance over the entire northern part of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in defense of its territorial integrity, maritime superiority and the security of its own airspace,” the IRGC chief added.

The top commander said that Iran has so far adopted a defensive strategy but if the enemies make a mistake, the strategy can transform into an offensive one.

He further explained that the defensive strategy means that Iran will not initiate any war, but when it comes to tactic, and "in the case the enemies make any mistakes, our defensive strategy will become offensive." He added that all Iran's military capabilities will become offensive.

