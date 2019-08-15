Enemies should consider authority of Islamic Iran in their calculations

He made the remarks on Thu. during his visit to IRGC’s ground force-based mission areas in northwest of country in Piranshahr and Sardasht and emphasized, “Islamic Republic of Iran is an independent power in the world. Unaffected by the global powers, Islamic Republic of Iran has maintained its economic, political, cultural and military independence, so that such structural independence has been turned into a unique and unparalleled model for the world countries.”

IRGC’s ground forces have made their utmost efforts to hoist the sacred flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various borders of the country, he said, adding, “we seize this opportunity to appreciate unflinching efforts of combatants of Islamic Iran who are always ready to safeguard borders of the country with all their power and means.”

He emphasized, all border points in northwest part of the country are under the control of faithful and revolutionary forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Top IRGC commander once again reiterated, “our clear message to enemies is this that they [enemies] should consider authority of the Islamic Iran, which has been widespread in the world, in their calculations.”

MA/FNA13980524000315