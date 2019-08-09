Border units sign of country’s sovereignty: Maj. Gen. Salami

“Deployment of defensive and military units in borders is not only aimed at guarding borders, but also this presence is an important sign of sovereignty in the regions,” Major General Salami said Friday while addressing IRGC Ground Forces commanders of Kermanshah province.

A county without secure and strong borders cannot be labeled as ‘country’, especially Iran which is facing diverse forms of threats, said the commander, adding, “the first defensive shield that should be impenetrable is borders.”

Earlier on Thursday, Salami said that enemies, who are exhausted by the Islamic Republic’s military might, have reached the end of the line both strategically and tactically.

Referring to Iran’s significant progress in the defense sector, the IRGC chief said the power of Iran’s enemies is on the decline whereas the Islamic Republic’s might is growing.

He said while the enemies have already attempted to exert maximum pressure against Iran in every area, including economic, cultural, and political ones, the country has effectively deterred them from waging war on it.

MNA/4688477