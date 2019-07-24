Israeli regime launches attack on southern Syria

The damage done by the suspected Israeli attack was limited to material, Sputnik reported Wednesday citing the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

This is the latest Israeli aggression on Syrian soil. On June 2, Syria announced that its air defense systems had shot down Israeli missiles to the south of Damascus. A military source then told SANA that the "hostile targets" were coming from the Golan Heights. The source added that later several missiles were fired by Israel at the eastern Quneitra countryside, which resulted in deaths of three Syrian soldiers and injuries of seven others.

Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Israeli aggressions are the continuation of Tel Aviv’s attempts to prolong span of the crisis in Syria and the terrorist war against the country.

MNA/Sputnik