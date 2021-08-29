ISIL Takfiri terrorists launch mortar attack on Syria’s Daraa

ISIL Takfiri elements in Syria committed a new terrorist act and this time they targeted Daraa province with heavy mortar attacks, Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the report, Takfiri terrorists targeted residential areas and army checkpoints in “Daraa al-Balad” area in Daraa province in Syria. In addition, terrorist elements bombed residential areas in al-Monshiyeh district of Daraa.

Following the mentioned attack by ISIL Takfiris, two Syrian civilians were killed and three others were injured, Syrian media reported.

According to the media, all of these civilians were members of the same family.

These attacks took place while Syrian forces have gained a lot of achievements against terrorists.

Since terrorist elements in Syria, especially members of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (Al-Nusra Front), are unable to confront Syrian forces, they are targeting residential areas and civilians in order to take revenge on them for supporting the security forces.

