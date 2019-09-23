Syria urges Human Rights Council to oblige Israel to comply with intl. resolutions

Ala's speech came during a session on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories at the 42nd regular session of the Human Rights Council.

“Syria condemns plans to expand Israeli settlements in occupied Syrian Golan, build new settlements, transfer 250,000 settlers to Golan with the aim of changing the demographic situation in the region in a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and Fourth Geneva Convention,” Ala said.

He added that the gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have been the most prominent feature for more than a half century of Israeli occupation of Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Ambassador renewed Syria’s demand for the complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territory, including the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of 4 June 1967 and from Lebanese territory still occupied by Israel.

Ala emphasized the need for not recognizing any legal status resulting from the Israeli occupation authorities’ violations of the peremptory norms of international law.

MNA/SANA