Lebanon’s security is Iran’s and region’s security: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the Nabih Berri, the Speaker of Lebanese parliament on Wednesday afternoon in Beirut, Lebanon, according to Alahed.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said that he had had good and constructive talks with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The Iranian parliamentary official reaffirmed Iran’s full support for the Lebanese people and its government.

He added that Iran insists that Lebanon must be kept away from all crises in the region, stressing that Lebanon’s security is Iran’s and region’s security.

He warned that the threats and movements carried out by the Zionist regime of Israel will not benefit the security in the region.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus yesterday and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

