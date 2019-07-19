Iran, Iraq call for boosting communications coop. for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Naeem Sajil Yasser on the sidelines of the 25th edition of International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers and E-Commerce dubbed “ELECOMP 2019” in Tehran.

In this meeting, Azari Jahromi hailed the decision for visa waiver between the two countries and added, “it is predicted that four million Iranians will visit the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) during Arbaeen pilgrimage. Therefore, a special committee should be set up to solve relevant problems and increase communications capacities appropriately.”

Stating that reducing transit tariffs in both countries would increase volume of exchanged visits, he said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reduce transit tariff with Iraq to the extent the Iraqi side is willing to do so.”

It is necessary to address joint economic activities in the current situation, ICT Minister Azari Jahromi said, adding, “Iran has high quality products and services in different areas, and is ready to start a joint economic operation in this field.”

For his part, Iraqi Minister of Communications Naeem Sajil Yasser emphasized the need to enhance communications capacities between the two countries and resolve relevant problems.

He invited Iran's ICT minister, Iranian companies and startups to participate in Iraqi Information Technology Exhibition in order to launch a joint economic cooperation between the two countries.

MA/IRN83401945