IRGC to use drones for ensuring Arbaeen security: dep. cmdr.

“To ensure the security of this year’s Arbaeen, we will use modern equipment, drones and all we have at our disposal,” he told Mehr on Saturday.

Every year Shia Muslims from across the globe came into Iraq to commemorate the 40th day after Ashura. Pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach the shrine of Imam Hussain in Karbala. Providing security for a dozen million people who attend the ceremony is achieved by cooperation between different Iranian Armed Forces, such IRGC, police, with Iraqi security bodies.

Capabilities of forces for increasing Arbaeen security grows by the day, highlighted Fadavi.

According to reports, some 14 million pilgrims took part in the March of Arbaeen last year, 2.35 million of which were Iranian pilgrims.

The trek symbolizes of a peaceful utopia where no one is hungry or homeless. People are giving away free food and drinks, offering their houses to the pilgrims, and pilgrims themselves are treating one another as brothers and selflessly regardless of their social class, race, color, religion, etc.

Thousands of Mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations providing pilgrims with free food and place to rest) , stalls providing free of charge foods, beverages, accommodation, and medicines, are set up along the way to Karbala and the holy shrines as many believe that taking care of pilgrims of Imam Hossein (AS) and serving them is a religious duty.

