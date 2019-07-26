Iran, Iraq to facilitate trade cooperation

Iranian commercial attache to Iraq Naser Behzad said on Thursday that the agreement was signed during a recent visit by the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and the accompanying delegation to Iraq.

During the visit, the Iran-Iraq Joint Trade Committee held a meeting for the first time in Baghdad aiming to boost Iranian traders' participation in the Iraqi market.

The committee discussed important issues including banking cooperation, standardization of commodities, customs regulations, investment opportunities as well as technical and engineering services beside transportation, Behzad said.

In the meantime, an agreement was signed between the two countries based on which preparations should be made for establishing a joint industrial town, and methods should be developed for verifying the standards and quality of Iranian products.

Besides, the agreement aims to facilitate visa issuance for Iranian businessmen, increase Iranian exhibitions in Iraq, and remove barriers for the Iranian exports to Iraq.

MNA/IRN83411294/PR