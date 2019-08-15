Iran has arranged agreements with Iraqi officials for reopening Khosravi border during ‘Arbaeen’

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the remarks on Thu. on the sidelines of 2nd International Conference of Arbaeen Activists.

In response to a question on reopening Khosravi border during Arbaeen rites and rituals, he reiterated, “in this regard, we have arranged preliminary agreements with Iraqi officials for reopening Khosravi border.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) drawn up between Iranian and Iraqi interior ministries, “we have focused on reopening Khosravi border and for this purpose, Iraqi new interior minister is scheduled to visit Iran.”

The issue on ‘reopening Khosravi border’ will be discussed with Iraqi interior minister upon his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli reiterated, “all Iranian borders are strictly monitored in terms of security and services in a way that we do not have any problem in the field of security of borders of the country.”

