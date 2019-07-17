Iran to establish joint ICT market with Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan: minister

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the quadrilateral meeting among communications ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkey in Tehran on Wednesday morning, Jahromi said by holding this meeting, the four countries seek to find a remarkable share in the future of international digital market.

“It is about a year since we have reached some agreements on forming a joint ICT market with each other,” he said.

“The first agreement was made with Azerbaijan in Baku on establishment of a center to support innovation and creativity and the center is on the process of being formed.”

“During today’s meeting, the attending ministers of the four countries agreed to hold eight events in future, two events by each, to have their digital economy players take part in,” he added.

“We have formed a committee in this regard to finalize the framework of the center,” he added.

He, elsewhere, referred to the upcoming Iran International Electronic, Computer and E-Commerce Exhibition (ELECOMP 2019), saying that some 11 high ranking delegations will participate in the event.

“General secretary of International Telecommunication Union (ITU), general secretary of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and that of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) are to attend the event in Iran besides ministers from Iraq and Armenia, deputy ministers from Qatar and China and a delegation from Turkmenistan” Jahromi said.

ELECOMP 2019 will be held from July 18 to 21 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

It is the biggest event in the Iranian electronics and computer market. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products in electronic, computers and IT industries, including software, hardware, computer games, website and blogs, e-banking, security systems, data protection, network and infrastructure, mobile phones, intelligent board, printers, etc.

The event aims to present new discoveries and technologies, and provide proper context for benchmarking, attracting investments, partners, human resources and access to facilitating services.

Last year, 870 exhibitors took part at ELECOMP, with 200,000 visitors.

HJ/4669152