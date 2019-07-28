Iran consul general urges Iranian pilgrims to observe Iraqi rules during Arbaeen ritual

Iraq is a country with its own specific condition and sovereignty and it is necessary for Iranian pilgrims to observe rules and regulations of Iraq in the long run of trekking towards holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) strictly during this annual religious ceremony.

He made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the senior directors of Foreign News Section of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and added, “given the sensitivities of Iraqi government for entry of nationals of their countries to this country, entering into Iraq without any registration of passport is considered ‘illegal’ and in this case, violators of this rile would be subject to at least three-year imprisonment.”

For this purpose, Iranian pilgrims are required to stamp their passport to the entry and exit seal of both countries in order to prevent any further problem, he emphasized.

MA/IRN83405146