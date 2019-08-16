2nd Intl. Seminar of Arbaeen Activists in Mashhad

MASHHAD, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The Second International Seminar of Arbaeen Activists was held in the shrine city of Mashhad on Thu. in the presence of distinguished guests from Muslim countries. This seminar was hosted by Astan-e Quds Razavi. Also present in the seminar were Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Khorasan Razavi Governor-General Alireza Razm Hosseini, vice custodian of AQR Mostafa Khaksar Qahrudi and a large number of religious and cultural activists who are among eager participants in Arbaeen ceremonies.