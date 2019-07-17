  1. Technology
17 July 2019 - 15:44

Communications mins. of 4 countries attend meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The quadrilateral meeting among communications ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkey was held on Wednesday morning at the Iranian ICT Ministry in Tehran.

Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Chairman of the Information and Communications Technologies Authority board of Turkey Ömer Abdullah Karagözoglu, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Konstantin Noskov and Mminister of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Gholizadeh took part at the event in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

The quadrilateral meeting sought formation of joint IT markets among the participating countries besides supporting their start-ups via establishing joint ICT markets for them in the region and across the world.

