Iran responsible for over 70% drugs busts in world: police chief

Speaking at a regional working group meeting on prevention of industrial drug precursors, Head of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian said that “despite unjust sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to take remarkable measures in countering drug trafficking, the results of which are enjoyed by all countries in the world.”

He went on to add that “Iran is responsible for over 70 percent of illicit drug busts in the world. In the past seven months, the Iranian police has busted 364 tons of various types of narcotics during operations that left 3,814 of its forces martyred and 12,000 wounded.”

“Production of crystal in Afghanistan is a serious threat,” said Zahedian, adding “since its revenues are in the hands of smuggling networks which then inject a part of these revenues into the countries' economies.”

He further maintained that the discovery of tens of tons of drug precursors by Iran’s counter-drug units reveal the extensive scope of the product’s trafficking.

MNA/4666814