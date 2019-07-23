  1. Politics
23 July 2019 - 19:00

Police seize 2 tons of drugs in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have seized 2,050 kg of illegal drugs.

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Tuesday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 2.050 tons of iilicit drugs during an operation in Iranshahr.

Four smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 1,912 kg opium, 43 kg morphine, 16 kg heroine, 43 kg hashish and 35 kg of other illicit drugs, along with three AK47 rifle, and a large number of cartridges were seized, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

