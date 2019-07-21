Police seize 212kg of illicit drugs in Yazd

Police Deputy Chief of Yazd province General Seyed Reza Makki said on Sunday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 212kg illegal drugs which were destined for Tehran Province from south of Iran.

Three smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscation of 179 kg opium and 33 kg hashish, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

