16 July 2019 - 15:42

Police seize 533kg of opium in Kermanshah

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The police forces of Kermanshah Province of Iran have seized 533 kg of illicit drugs in western province of Iran.

Police Chief of Kermanshah Province General Ali Akbar Javidan said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 533kg opium which was destined for Kermanshah Province from one of the eastern provinces of Iran.

Also, one smuggler was arrested, he said, adding the level of drug discoveries has increased by 134% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

