Intelligence Ministry busts two major drug-trafficking bands

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the operations against the two bands were launched after weeks of constant intelligence and security activities.

During the operation, a number of the traffickers were arrested and more than 3,000 kilograms of different illegal drugs were seized.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from its eastern neighbors in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/4666332