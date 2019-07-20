IRICA stands at 2nd rank in countering goods smuggling

In addition, IRICA won the first rank in the fight against drug trafficking.

Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for Planning and Intl. Affairs Ali Baeidi Mofradnia made the remarks on Fri. and said, “monitoring cross-border trade is IRICA’s main task but this supervision has two completely opposite aspects.”

On the one hand, enough control and supervision on the cross-border trade is expected from an organization like IRICA, he said, adding, “as a matter of fact, the main duty of IRICA is not to collect integrated tax and customs duties, rather, it is duty bound to safeguard right of people.”

Supervision is the basic and fundamental duty of all customs offices in the world, so that streamlining and presenting facilities in the field of trade is another aspect of these duties, he added.

Presently, 25 organizations in the country are directly involved in cross-border trade system which are cooperating with IRICA in relevant field, he highlighted.

