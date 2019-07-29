US sanctions affecting UN contributions to Iran's fight against narcotics

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Monday, Head of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Masoud Zahedian said after the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, efforts were made by Iranian authorities in pursuit of contributions of the European countries to the fight against illegal drugs. While these countries have held meetings themselves in that regard, there has not been a positive change in the process, he added.

Zahedian said that the United Nations makes very small contributions to Iran in the fight against narcotics which is almost nothing compared to what Iran does in that regard.

In response to the UN envoy’s recent claim that the US sanctions have not affected the UN contribution to Iran’s fight against illicit drugs, the Head of Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police dismissed the claim as ‘completely false.’

“Sanctions have had an impact on UN assistance, and [institutions such as UN] have many reservations when it comes to sanctions,” he noted.

At the end, Zahedian pointed out “while nowadays drugs are not crossed over into Iran, and we have had many martyrs and injured soldiers in the struggle against illegal drugs, the contributions that United Nations and other relevant bodies make do not match Iran’s efforts at all."

