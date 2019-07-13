FM Zarif leaves Tehran for New York

According to the Foreign Ministry's website, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday afternoon in order to attend the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Following the UN meeting, Zarif will leave the US for Venezuela, where he is going to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

While in Caracas, the Iranian top diplomat will hold bilateral talks with top Venezuelan officials.

After Venezuela, he will also pay visits to Nicaragua and Bolivia for bilateral meetings.

KI/MFA