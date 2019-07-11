Tension to end only when economic terrorism against Iranian nation ends: Zarif

Foreign Minister Zarif made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV on Thursday.

During the interview, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to the meeting of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors yesterday, saying that the session proved that the US administration was alone.

He said that Iran's diplomacy has been able to isolate the United States in the world and will continue to do so in the future.

The top Iranian diplomat added that US political isolation will lead to its isolation in the economic sphere as well.

He said that the Americans are using the power of the dollar excessively, which can result in the gradual depreciation of its value in the global market.

Elsewhere, the minister said that despite the fact that Iran’s military expenditure is much lower than that of Persian Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, it is one of the most powerful countries in the region.

He said that Iran is not seeking tensions and confrontation, while stressing that any aggression will receive a serious response.

With regard to the trip of Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne to Iran yesterday, he said “the French are trying to find a way to reduce the tensions. This is an economic war. The tensions will end only after the end of US economic terrorism against the Iranian people. The French know this very well.”

KI/4664144