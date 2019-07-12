Gibraltar decided solely to detain Iran-operated tanker, claims British territory‘s chief min.

Gibraltar government’s decisions “were taken totally independently, based on breaches of existing law and not at all based on extraneous political considerations," Fabian Picardo told Gibraltar's parliament.

He said the Iranian supertanker seized last week by the British navy on suspicion of carrying Tehran’s oil to Syria was loaded with 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil.

Chief Minister told the parliament of Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, in a statement that anyone who has a claim to the vessel and its cargo can file its claim in court.

The ship was illegally intercepted by British Royal Marines off the southern tip of Spain on July 4.

A senior Spanish official said the operation was requested by the United States, but Picardo says no other government asked Gibraltar to act.

Meanwhile, Iran has condemned the move as "piracy", with FM Zarif saying that Iran is not subject to any European oil embargo and EU is against extraterritoriality.

MNA/PR