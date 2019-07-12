UK measures in line with US hostile policies: FM spox

“We have told the British authorities that their move would increase tensions and is in line with those hostile policies of the US,” he said.

“From the first day the oil tanker was seized, Iran started taking legal and diplomatic measures. We summoned the UK ambassador twice and he appeared at the Iranian foreign ministry for several other meetings to provide some explanations,” he added.

“We have given the case to a lawyer who is currently taking legal and judiciary procedures,” Mousavi informed.

“Signatories to the JCPOA as well as other countries have done their best to preserve the deal,” Mousavi said, regarding the Iran nuclear deal. “Iran’s next step, within the two-month deadline to Europe, is planned and will be implemented.”

On July 10, Iranian Foreign Ministry named UK’s seizure of Iranian-operated super tanker in Gibraltar and Europeans' discussed option for implementation of the so-called 'snap back' mechanism as violation of their commitments to JCPOA.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of Cabinet meeting, Mohammad Javad Zarif also added that the 'snap back' mechanism, to renew United Nations sanctions, cannot become operational since according to section 26 of JCPOA, this is violation of the nuclear deal.

He underlined that Iran will not accept to negotiate under pressure adding that all the pressures and the economic war against Iran must be removed before any talks.

The British overseas territory Gibraltar seized a supertanker on July 4, claiming that the move was done on suspicion of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of European Union (EU) sanctions against the Arab country.

Meanwhile, Iran has condemned the move as "piracy", with FM Zarif saying that Iran is not subject to any European oil embargo and EU is against extraterritoriality.

