Srebrenica massacre mustn't be forgotten amid rising anti-Muslim bigotry

"On this day 27 years ago, over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were massacred on European soil—the worst atrocity on the continent since WWII. In this age of increasingly normalized anti-Muslim bigotry, such horrors MUSTN'T be forgotten—not by Muslims, and not by Europeans," wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday.

Over 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were murdered and thousands of women and girls were sexually assaulted and tortured when units of the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska overran the UN ‘safe area’ of Srebrenica in July 1995.

To this date 6,504 victims have been buried at the memorial-cemetery complex, although around 1,000 victims of Srebrenica, killed and buried in unmarked graves, have yet to be located or identified, according to Press TV.

The United Nations has called the massacre “the greatest atrocity on European soil since the Second World War”.

