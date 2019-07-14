  1. Politics
Zarif holds phone conversartion with Norwegian counterpart

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed mutual ties, JCPOA related issues and regional developments with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide via a phone conversation on Sunday.

On his way to New York for taking part in the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, Zarif had a short stop in Norway, where he conferred on mutual ties, JCPOA related issues and regional affairs with Søreide. 

Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday.

Following the UN meeting, Zarif will leave the US for Venezuela, where he is going to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

While in Caracas, the Iranian top diplomat will hold bilateral talks with top Venezuelan officials. 

After Venezuela, he will also pay visits to Nicaragua and Bolivia for bilateral meetings.

