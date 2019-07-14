Zarif arrives in New York to attend UN meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for New York on Saturday afternoon in order to attend the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Following the UN meeting, Zarif will leave the US for Venezuela, where he is going to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

While in Caracas, the Iranian top diplomat will hold bilateral talks with top Venezuelan officials.

After Venezuela, he will also pay visits to Nicaragua and Bolivia for bilateral meetings, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry yesterday.

Upon arrival in New York, the foreign minister told reporters that despite the fact the European countries vowed to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal, they have failed to pay the price and take necessary steps to keep the deal alive. He said that there has been a big gap between EU's actions and promises.

He described the US action in re-imposing sanctions on Iran after it left the JCPOA as economic terrorism, saying that he will bring up the issue to the international community on the New York visit.

Zarif also said that the violation of the JCPOA showed the illegitimacy of US regime.

KI/FNA13980423001239: 4666622