IPU chief praises Iran’s effective role in union's summits

“Despite the short period of Iran’s membership in IPU, the country gives valuable advice to the union on different issues,” Cuevas Barron said on Monday.

Highlighting Iran’s effective role in IPU's Counter-Terrorism Committee, she added that the country gives the necessary means and advice to the Parliaments of the member states on budgeting, supervision and some other issues so that they can properly counter-terrorism.

Cuevas Barron also praised Iran’s partnership in a committee on international humanitarian law, which she said deals with a wide range of issues such as stateless persons, immigrants and asylum-seekers.

"The Iranian delegation is a very influential one overall," the IPU chief said, adding that the Iranian delegation acts very enthusiastically when it comes to discussing or approving a resolution on issues like democracy and human rights or the United Nations.

The IPU Assembly is the principal statutory body that expresses the views of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on political issues. It brings together parliamentarians to study international problems and make recommendations for action.

MNA/IRN83376017