Invasion of other countries, not Iran’s strategy

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Referring to downing of the US drone by IRGC Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said this incident showed Iran is capable of defending itself and if it doesn't react to some hostile acts of some regional countries because aggression to other countries is not Iran’s strategy.

He made the remarks late on Wednesday and added, “in the current situation, Iran’s military situation differs from the past, so that European Union in the field of Iran’s nuclear issue showed that they are unable to solve existing problems.”

Larijani lashed out at the US policies in the international arena and added, “US government is the main cause behind disruption of peace and security in the region and the whole world.”

US government extorts Arab countries and humiliates them in international arena, he said, adding, “US bullying behavior is to justify entering into the region, so that Islamic Republic of Iran stood against US wrong policies and fought against ISIL by all its means.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Parliament speaker pointed to non-compliance of European countries with regard to JCPOA and added, “in two sensitive periods, the European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talk entitled “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)” showed that they are unable to solve problems.”

