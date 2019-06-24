Zarif vows to 'strongly' continue 'resistance' against US' threats, sanctions

Iranian MP Fatemeh Saeedi, the spokesperson for the Parliament's Hope Faction, quoted FM Zarif as saying the remarks in a Monday meeting with members of the faction.

Zarif briefed the faction on regional issues and stressed that Iran will 'strongly' continue 'resistance' in face of all threats and sanctions, said Saeedi.

The meeting was held upon the faction's request, she said, adding that latest regional developments, including the downing of a US spy drone, US's threats for war and sanctions were discussed in the meeting.

