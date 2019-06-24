  1. Politics
24 June 2019 - 13:09

Zarif vows to 'strongly' continue 'resistance' against US' threats, sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) –Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will strongly stand against sanctions and threats of the enemy and that this resistance will continue.

Iranian MP Fatemeh Saeedi, the spokesperson for the Parliament's Hope Faction, quoted FM Zarif as saying the remarks in a Monday meeting with members of the faction.

Zarif briefed the faction on regional issues and stressed that Iran will 'strongly' continue 'resistance' in face of all threats and sanctions, said Saeedi.

The meeting was held upon the faction's request, she said, adding that latest regional developments, including the downing of a US spy drone, US's threats for war and sanctions were discussed in the meeting.

