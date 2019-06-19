Ayt. Khamenei has final say on Iran’s diplomacy

Speaking at the start of today’s Expediency Council session, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoil Larijani praised the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei for his firm response to Donald Trump’s offer of talks submitted to him by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week in Tehran.

“We are proud of the stances of the Leader of the Revolution, and we thank him for that. We believe that his speeches and his manful action shows the future direction of the country's diplomacy and we hope that everyone follows in his steps,” the chairman of the the Expediency Council pointed out.

The leader of Islamic Revolution told visiting Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe last Thursday that it was pointless to reply to a message he had brought to Tehran from the US President Donald Trump, telling Abe “I do not see Trump as worthy of any message exchange, and I do not have any reply for him, now or in future.”

