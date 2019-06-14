  1. Politics
14 June 2019 - 12:12

Trump says “too soon” for Iran-US talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Following the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran in an effort to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington, US President Trump tweeted that it is “too soon” to hold any negotiations between the two sides.

“While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we,” US President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe made a two-day state visit to Iran from Wednesday to Thursday. He met the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday, during which the Leader said Iran would not negotiate with the United States, adding “I do not consider Trump, as a person, deserving to exchange messages with. We will not negotiate with the United States.”

“We believe that our problems will not be solved by negotiating with the US, and no free nation would ever accept negotiations under pressure,” the Leader stressed.

