Iranian armed forces determined to overthrow ‘Global Arrogance’: Army cmdr.

“We are determined to show our will and seriousness to bring down the Arrogance from its pharonic position and selfishness,” Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi in a ceremony in Isfahan Artillery Training Center located in the central province of Isfahan.

After the victory of the Revolution in 1979, Iranian politicians and military commanders often refer to imperialist powers and the international order as the 'Arrogant Powers' and the 'Global Arrogance.'

