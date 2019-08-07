Islamic Republic standing more powerfully in pursuit of its goals

Speaking during today’s meeting of the Expediency Council (EC) in the afternoon, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani hailed the recent courageous IRGC action in capturing a UK-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz after violating international maritime rules in response to illegally seizing of an Iranian tanker in the Gibraltar by the British, saying that that such actions have made the Iranian nation more united and hopeful about the future.

The EC chairman added that the strength and firm responses by the armed forces of Iran have made it possible for the Iranian government to go to negotiations and seek ‘constructive engagement’ with other countries with more self-confidence.

Amoli Larijani condemned the US sanctioning of the Foreign Minister Zarif as an act out of desperation, stressing that Iran will not come to the negotiating table under pressure.

He further noted that today, the Islamic Republic is standing stronger and more united in pursuit of its goals and never gives in to bullying behavior of the enemies, noting that the US actions further united the Iranian nation.

He concluded by condemning the US President Donald Trump’s illogical actions against the Iranian people, saying that through boosting unity and relying on internal sources, the nation will overcome the hardships and will come out victorious with God Almighty’s help.

KI/ 4687652