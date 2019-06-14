Leader of Revolution humiliated Trump: senior cleric

“The Leader of Revolution said in response to Japanese Prime Minister that he did not consider Trump worthy of exchanging messages with. His response humiliated Trump,” said Ahmad Khatami during the Friday Prayers in Tehran.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe made a two-day state visit to Iran from Wednesday to Thursday. He met the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday, during which the Leader said Iran would not negotiate with the United States, adding “I personally do not consider Trump deserving to exchange messages with. We will not negotiate with the United States.”

“We believe that our problems will not be solved by negotiating with the US, and no free nation would ever accept negotiations under pressure,” the Leader stressed.

Following the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran in an effort to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington, US President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Thursday that “I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!”

Elsewhere, Khatami referred to the crimes of Saudi Arabia in the region, saying the regime is a disgrace to the Muslim world.

