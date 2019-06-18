MPs laud Leader’s firm stance against US in meeting with Japanese PM

210 Iranian lawmakers sent a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday, appreciating his firm stance against the US’ belligerence, saying, "It was a true display of dignity, wisdom and expediency.”

The lawmakers also condemned a Thursday attack on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, saying the impacts of Ayatollah Khamenei's meeting with Abe angered those who are opposed to the region’s peace and security, making them commit such an act.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe held a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Thursday. At the beginning of the meeting, the Japanese prime minister said he intended to relay a message to Iran from US President Donald Trump.

In response, Ayatollah Khamenei told Abe, “We have no doubts about your goodwill and seriousness, but with regard to what you relayed from the US president, I see no merit in Trump as a person to deserve the exchange of any messages, and I do not have any answer for him and will not give him any either.”

Reacting to Abe's comments about Trump’s assertion that Washington does not seek a regime change in Iran, the Leader said Iran’s problem with the US does not relate to the issue of regime change, although the US would never achieve such an objective even if it wanted to.

“Trump’s claim that he does not intend to change the regime (in Iran) is a lie because he would do this if he was able to, but he can’t,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

Regarding US' called for nuclear negotiations with Iran, the Leader said the US once reneged on an agreement that was reached after five to six years of negotiations with the US and Europeans. “So, which wise man would negotiate again with a country that has broken all agreements?”

In response to the Japanese leader’s comments that the US is resolved to prevent Iran from producing nukes, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined, “We are opposed to nuclear weapons and my religious fatwa is that production of nuclear weapons is haram [forbidden], but be mindful that if we ever intended to produce nuclear weapons, the US would not be able to do anything, and the American rejection would not pose any obstacle.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also noted that the US which has a stockpile of thousands of nuclear warheads is in no position to comment about nuclear weapons in the other countries.

In response to Abe’s comments that the US is ready for genuine talks with Iran, the Leader said, “We do not believe it at all, because sincere negotiations would not come from an individual like Trump.”

