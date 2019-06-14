UNSC meeting on tanker attack in Oman Sea ends with no results

The UN Security Council held a meeting on Thursday to address the attack on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman – one sailing under a Panama flag and owned by Japan and another bearing the Marshall Islands’ ensign.

The meeting concluded with no results, despite the US’ efforts to pin the blame on Iran without providing any evidence to back up the accusation.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the incident "suspicious" which occurred during a landmark visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran.

The accusations against Iran come as the countries benefiting most from the incident are the US itself and its regional allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, which enjoy the heightened tension in the Middle East region in hopes that it could curb Iran’s regional role.

It is of interest to note that Saudi Arabia said it agrees with the United States that Iran was behind the attacks.

The Iranian mission to the UN in a statement on Thursday rejected as "unfounded" the US claims, saying the accusations are part of the “Iranophobic campaign”.

