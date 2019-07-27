British policy towards Iran abject failure in Hunt’s tenure: envoy to UK

“During Foreign Secretary Hunt's tenure, the UK’s Iran policy was an abject failure; increasing tension and culminating in confrontation in the Persian Gulf after the UK's illegal confiscation of Iranian oil,” he tweeted.

“Major efforts needed to de-escalate, and to move toward better understanding,” he added.

Referring to the case of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, the Iranian envoy added that “Mr. Hunt also wasn’t able to help Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe's release, as he confused his role as a diplomat with that of a politician whose rhetoric is designed to satisfy the public.”

“Had he continued the diplomacy his predecessor started, her case might’ve been resolved,” Baeidinejad said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a convict being held in Iranian prisons for security offenses. Iranian Intelligence authorities arrested Zaghari at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on April 3, 2016, on her way to London where she has been residing after visiting her parents in Tehran. The 39-year-old was arrested after it became clear that she had run an illegal course to recruit and train people for the Persian service of the BBC, which is a major party to the "soft war" being waged by the West against Tehran, according to Iranian officials.

On July 23, Boris Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party after defeating his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

HJ/Tweeter