Tehran-Dushanbe ties should deepen in interest of both nations

Speaking in a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President Hassan Rouhani said “I am confident that Tehran-Dushanbe relations will further deepen under the two government’s will.”

Rouhani also went on to appreciate Tajikistan for hosting the CICA Summit, expressing Iranian companies’ readiness to have more active presence in Tajikistan to offer technical-engineering services and transfer experiences in launching constructional and developmental projects, the official website of the Iranian Presidency 'president.ir' reported.

At the same meeting, President of Tajikistan, in turn, stated that his country is determined to develop relations and cooperation with Iran in all fields of mutual interest and welcomed Iranian companies’ more active presence in Tajikistan, including cooperation between the private sectors.

Emomali Rahmon appreciated the Iranian delegation’s visit to Tajikistan to take part in CICA Summit, adding “the government of Tajikistan is determined to develop relations with Iran.”

MNA/PR