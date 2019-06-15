Iran's active diplomacy continues: Zarif

"Excellent meetings bet. President @HassanRouhani & presidents of Tajikistan & Turkey and Emir of Qatar in Dushanbeh. Productive talks also held with Pres. & Chief Executive of Afghanistan," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet after visiting Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan accompanying President Rouhani to attend the 19th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation followed by a visit to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe late on Friday to attend the CICA summit and holding talks with different leaders on the sidelines of the Dushanbe summit by President Rouhani on Saturday.

Zarif further described his Saturday meeting with the new Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as 'useful'.

