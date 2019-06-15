  1. Politics
15 June 2019 - 20:46

Zarif meets with Indian counterpart in Tajikistan

Zarif meets with Indian counterpart in Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with his Indian counterpart in Dushanbe on Saturday.

The top Iranian and Indian diplomats met with on Saturday on the sideline of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed and exchanged their views in the meeting, according to the report.

Zarif was accompanying President Hassan Rouhani, who arrived in the Tajik capital late on Friday to attend the CICA summit and pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

KI/ISNA 98032511614

News Code 146468
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News