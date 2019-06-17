Tehran ready to cement ties with Dushanbe in all fields: Rouhani

He made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the new Ambassador of Tajikistan to Tehran Nizomoddin Zohidi after receiving his credentials.

President underscored the common historical, linguistic, cultural and religious roots of the Iranian and Tajik nations, stressing, “relations between the two countries are rooted in the culture and literature of the two nations,” official website of Iranian Presidency reported.

“Relations between the two countries should deepen to serve both nations as a basis for further development of relations.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the promotion of cooperation with the government of Tajikistan in all economic, cultural and international fields, considering these ties beneficial for both nations and the region,” said Rouhani.

He also went on to refer to the importance of Chabahar Port for the development of the region, adding, “with the development of corridors, especially those related to rail transport, economic relations will also develop.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the promotion of cooperation with Tajikistan in agriculture, energy, arts, culture, academia, and technology,” he said.

He also appreciated Tajikistan’s hosting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

For his part, Nizomoddin Zohidi said that the development of relations between Iran and Tajikistan is very important, also describing Rouhani’s visit to Tajikistan as a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

MNA/President.ir